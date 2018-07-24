A group of unidentified men brutally thrashed a Muslim man after they found out that he was getting to a woman from a different religion at a court. Reports suggest that a 25-year-old man, Sahil, working at a firm in Noida had reached a court in Ghaziabad to register his marriage to a Hindu girl, Preeti Singh, on Monday noon.

Love knows no boundaries but people do and that’s what resulted in disruption of a marriage ceremony of a Muslim man with a Hindu woman in Ghaziabad. As per reports, a group of unidentified men brutally thrashed a Muslim man after they found out that he was getting to a woman from a different religion at a court. Reports suggest that a 25-year-old man, Sahil, working at a firm in Noida had reached a court in Ghaziabad to register his marriage to a Hindu girl, Preeti Singh, on Monday noon. Sources suggest that soon after the locals were made aware about the Hindu-Muslim marriage they expressed displeasure and rushed to the court to thrash the Muslim man.

The man was later identified as a native of Madhya Pradesh while the girl was said to a resident of Uttar Pradesh’s Bijnor. Taking cognizance of the media reports, the police filed a case against two people in the matter and also named several people in the chargesheet.

Commenting on the matter, the investigating police officer Sanjay Panday, Station House Officer (SHO), told IANS that the couple were working together at a firm in Noida. The police officer said that two people — Vinod and Navneet — have been named in the police complaint.

Ghaziabad: Muslim man from Madhya Pradesh beaten at Marriage registrar office allegedly because he went there to marry a Hindu girl from Bijnor. The couple works at a company in Noida. Police took suo-motu cognisance& registered case against 2 known & several unidentified persons pic.twitter.com/wx2W9FNUT0 — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) July 24, 2018

The man was reportedly saved by the police officer who was deployed at the court. The investigating authorities claimed that the victim faced injuries while the woman escaped unhurt.

According to a report by The Hindu, the couple had refused to file any complaint in this regard. However, the police registered a case against unidentified people. The matter was highlighted after a video of the assault went viral on social media.

