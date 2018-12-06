Hindu outfit members out rally in JNU: A group of Hindu outfit members reportedly entered the Jawaharlal Nehru University on Wednesday, December 6, to carry out a rally in the campus by carrying saffron flag and raising communal slogans. Video clips of the procession were shared on the Internet which reportedly showed as many as 50 members chanting slogans-mandir wahin banega'. Meanwhile, the JNU administration has reportedly dismissed the videos and photos as fake and said that there were a few outsiders in the campus, who came to the varsity for a puja at a staff member's house.

Media reports said the rally was part of the RSS-affiliated outfits pitching support for the construction of Ram temple in Ayodhya

Hindu outfit members out rally in JNU: A group of Hindu outfit members in cars and motorbikes along with a truck reportedly entered the Jawaharlal Nehru University on Wednesday, December 6, to carry out a rally in the campus by carrying saffron flag and raising communal slogans. Media reports said the rally was part of the RSS-affiliated outfits pitching support for the construction of Ram temple in Ayodhya. Video clips of the procession were shared on the Internet which reportedly showed as many as 50 members chanting ‘mandir wahin banega’.

Students and teachers of the varsity raised an alarm and asked why the Hindu outfit members were allowed to enter the campus premises without prior checks, they also said all the students of the varsity are always stopped at the main gate and asked to show their identity cards to the guards. They also slammed the administration saying the latter often penalises and takes punitive measures against students, teachers for conducting peaceful demonstrations, but in this case, they have shown “spinelessness”.

Meanwhile, the JNU administration has reportedly dismissed the videos and photos as fake and said that there were a few outsiders in the campus, who came to the varsity for a puja at a staff member’s house.

Reacting to the development, the students have demanded a case the Hindu member outfits, who they said intimidated and created a milieu of fear on the campus.

In a letter, students have asked the V-C to take strict actions against them the security staff and the purported outsiders.

