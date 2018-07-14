Hindu Pakistan comment: The Kolkata Court has asked the Congress MP Shashi Tharoor to appear before it on August 14. Shashi Tharoor has been charged under Section 153A/295A of the IPC and Section 2 of Prevention of Insults to National Honour Act, 1971. The petitioner claimed that Tharoor has insulted the sentiments of the people.

The infamous remark by Congress MP Shashi Tharoor about India being turned into Hindu Pakistan if BJP comes to power in 2019 is again back in the headlines with a Kolkata-based advocate, Sumeet Chowdhury, filing a case against the Congress leader for allegedly disrespecting the nation, mocking the religious sentiments of the people and for distorting the secularism of the country. As per reports, the petitioner claimed that Tharoor has insulted the sentiments of the people of a secular country like India by comparing them to an ‘Islamic State’ like Pakistan. He further claimed that the Tharoor’s remark has hurt the religious sentiments as well as the Constitution of India.

The case has been registered by the police and Congress MP Shashi Tharoor has been summoned by the Kolkata Court. Following the allegations leveled by the advocated, the Court has asked the leader to appear before it on August 14.

Shashi Tharoor has been charged under Section 153A/295A of the IPC and Section 2 of Prevention of Insults to National Honour Act, 1971. Just a day before, another Congress leader, Digvijay Singh claimed that BJP is promoting religious extremism in the country.

The petitioner further claimed that the Congress MP has also refused to apologise for his remarks which were made in bad taste. Earlier, when Tharoor was asked if would apologise for his comments, he stated that he has just repeated what RSS and BJP had put on record. He added that if they are not promoting the ideology of Hindu Rashtra they must get it on record.

The Kolkata Court had also allowed the concerned authorities to issue summons through his Facebook and Twitter accounts, giving break to the regular process.

