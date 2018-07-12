Shashi Tharoor on July 12 was cautioned by his party over his remark stating that India will be turned into 'Hindu Pakistan' if BJP wins 2019 Lok Sabha elections. Urging the parliamentarian, Congress asked him to keep restraint even though he had firmly defended his remark on BJP winning the elections.

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor on July 12 was cautioned by his party over his remark stating that India will be turned into ‘Hindu Pakistan’ if BJP wins 2019 Lok Sabha elections. Urging the parliamentarian, Congress asked him to keep restraint even though he had firmly defended his remark on BJP winning the elections. Talking to a leading media house, Shashi Tharoor said that BJP themselves have enshrined the ideals of Hindu Rashtra, so why should he apologise for his comment.

Meanwhile, the ruling BJP expressed displeasure over the remark and further sought an apology over his Wednesday comments. Reacting over the outrage caused by BJP, Shashi Tharoor said that if BJP does not believe in Hindu Rashtra, they should come in open and say it on record. He further added that remarks like these in a secular republic will surely end in a debate.

The controversy was stirred after the Congress MP Shashi Tharoor while talking about the democracy and secularism at an event, said that democracy in the country will be in a great danger if BJP is able to repeat their same 2014 win.

Addressing the gathering, Tharoor claimed that if BJP again comes to power, the Indian Constitution will not survive. He added that BJP will burn the Indian constitution to ashes and will write a new one.

Congress’ Tharoor further added that the new Constitution of BJP that will ‘enshrine’ party’s ‘Hindu Rashtra’ principle. He added that BJP will also curb all the privileges enjoyed by the minorities.

Talking to NDTV, Shashi Tharoor said that Hindu Rashtra is the part of BJP’s ideology. He added that the party leaders have been directed by PM Modi to read and adopt the thoughts of Deen Dayal Upadhya, who also never believed in the Indian Constitution. He added that PM Modi has also never expressed disagreement over this ideology.

Speaking about the apology sought by BJP over his remark, Congress MP Shashi Tharoor said that he fails to understand the need to apologise. He added that he repeated exactly what is on record from RSS and BJP.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App

Read More