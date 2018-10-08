The Politics Editor and Delhi Chief of Bureau of the Hindustan Times, Prashant Jha has stepped away from his association with the National daily on Monday. Reports said that Jha stepped down with an immediate effect following the allegations of sexual misconduct by a former employee of the organisation.

The Politics Editor and Delhi Chief of Bureau of the Hindustan Times, Prashant Jha has stepped away from his association with the National daily on Monday. Reports said that Jha stepped down with an immediate effect following the allegations of sexual misconduct by a former employee of the organisation. Also, in an e-mail that has recently surfaced online, the bureau has been asked to report to Hindustan Times Editor in Chief, R. Sukumar. The reports have also pointed towards the possibility that he has been asked by the organisation to step down.

(Updating…)

