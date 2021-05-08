In a significant step and boost to the military, uniformed personnel from Indian Army, Indian Air Force and Indian Navy have been appointed as additional secretary and joint secretaries in the Ministry of Defence.

In January 2020, the government introduced defence reforms and Department of Military Affairs (DMA) became functional. Maj. Gen. K. Narayanan, Rear Admiral Kapil Mohan Dhir and Air Vice Marshal Hardeep Bains have been appointed as joint secretaries in the DMA. Additionally, General Bipin Rawat is the additional secretary and joint secretaries in the Ministry of Defence.

The formal appointment enables decision making powers even though Lt Gen. Anil Puri was already the additional secretary, and, Maj. Gen. K. Narayanan, Rear Admiral Kapil Mohan Dhir and Air Vice Marshal Hardeep Bains were already officiating as joint secretaries.

A source said that until now, without official notification, all files had to be moved to Secretary, DMA for decisions, this was no longer needed because each appointment could now dispose of files as per powers delegated.”

