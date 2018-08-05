BJP president Amit Shah on Sunday inaugurated new Deen Dayal Upadhyay railway station, which was earlier known as Mughalsarai. Union Minister Piyush Goyal and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath were also present at the event.

BJP president Amit Shah on Sunday inaugurated new Deen Dayal Upadhyay railway station, which was earlier known as Mughalsarai. Union Minister Piyush Goyal and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath were also present at the event. The Rashtriya Swayamsewak Sangh (RSS) had asked the government to rename the station after RSS ideologue Deen Dayal Upadhyaya, who was found dead in mysterious circumstances near the Mughalsarai station in February 1968. In June, state Governor Ram Naik approved the proposal to rename the Mughalsarai station.

Addressing the event, BJP president Amit Shah launched a scathing attack on opposition parties and reiterated his party’s stand on National Registrar of Citizens (NRC). He said that SP, BSP, and Congress should clarify its stand on Assam NRC.

The renaming of the historic station has sparked a controversy and war of words between the BJP and Opposition. Various opposition parties have accused the ruling party BJP of saffronising the culture and heritage of the country.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App

Read More