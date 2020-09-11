Kangana Ranaut on Friday asked Congress interim President Sonia Gandhi to take note of the "treatment" being meted out to her by the Maharashtra Government, in which her party is a coalition member, and sought her intervention.

Actor Kangana Ranaut on Friday asked Congress interim President Sonia Gandhi to take note of the “treatment” being meted out to her by the Maharashtra Government, in which her party is a coalition member, and sought her intervention.

The actor said that the Congress interim chief’s silence on her party’s government “harassing women” would be judged by “history” and further urged her to direct the Maharashtra government to uphold the principles of the Indian Constitution.

Kangana’s tweet read, ‘Dear respected honourable Congress president Sonia Gandhi ji being a woman aren’t you anguished by the treatment I am given by your government in Maharashtra? Can you not request your Government to uphold the principles of the Constitution given to us by Dr. Ambedkar?’

Dear respected honourable @INCIndia president Sonia Gandhi ji being a woman arn’t you anguished by the treatment I am given by your government in Maharashtra? Can you not request your Government to uphold the principles of the Constitution given to us by Dr. Ambedkar? — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) September 11, 2020

In a subsequent tweet, she added, ‘You have grown up in the west and lived here in India. You may be aware of the struggles of women. History will judge your silence and indifference when your own Government is harassing women and ensuring a total mockery of law and order. I hope you will intervene.’

Ranaut has been making headlines with her statements and revelations about the Hindi film industry after actor Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead in his Mumbai residence in June.

She had been provided with Y-plus category security cover by the Union Home Ministry in the wake of the row over her remarks, in which she compared Mumbai with Pakistan-occupied Kashmir and also targeted the Mumbai police.

Recently, the actor had also moved the Bombay High Court against the demolition drive by Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) at her property in Mumbai here.

The Shiv Sena-led state government these days looks more focused on fighting actor Kangana Ranaut than the ongoing coronavirus crisis in Maharashtra, said BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis on Friday.

Fadnavis told reporters that Maharashtra government believes its fight was not with Corona but Kangana, the maximum number of COVID-19 cases were in Maharashtra, every day 25-30 thousand new cases were coming up. He added that 40 percent of COVID deaths were from Maharashtra, but the government does not want to fight it.

The former chief minister also said that Shiv Sena blew the issue surrounding Ranaut out of proportion by issuing threats to her followed by her property’s demolition.

He said that Kangana Ranaut was no political figure, the matter should not have been escalated by Shiv Sena. He said that Kangana’s issue was blown out of proportion by you (Shiv Sena). He said that Shiv Sena didn’t go to demolish Dawood’s home but they demolished Kangana’s place.

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar said he has no connection with actor Kangana Ranaut’s property, which was demolished by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

Pawar told reporters on Thursday that he had no connection with the building, which was demolished by BMC. He said that Kangana’s allegations against him were totally false. Ranaut, according to reports, had said the building, which was demolished belonged to the NCP chief.

