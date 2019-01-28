Grandson N T Rama Rao joins YSR Congress: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu's brother-in-law Daggubati Venkateswara Rao and his son Hitesh had met YSR Congress President YS Jaganmohan Reddy at his Lotus Pond home in Hyderabad on Sunday and expressed their desire to join the party.

Grandson N T Rama Rao joins YSR Congress: Hitesh Chenchuram, son of BJP leader D Purandeswari and grandson of former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister NT Rama Rao, formally joined the YS Jaganmohan Reddy’s YSR Congress on Monday, reports said. Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu’s brother-in-law Daggubati Venkateswara Rao and his son Hitesh had met YSR Congress President YS Jaganmohan Reddy at his Lotus Pond home in Hyderabad on Sunday and expressed their desire to join the party.

Venkateswara Rao, the eldest son-in-law of Telugu Desam Party (TDP) founder and former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister NT Rama Rao, told reporters that the meeting with Jaganmohan Reddy was successful. He also said that Jagan assured him that his son will be given a YSR Congress ticket. Hitesh wants to contest the Andhra Pradesh Assembly elections on a YSR Congress ticket, reports said.

Venkateswara Rao is considered to be an arch rival of Telugu Desam supremo and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu. Induction of his son Hitesh into the YSR Congress will be a force multiplier for the YSR Congress ahead of the Assembly and 2019 Lok Sabha elections in Andhra Pradesh while Jaganmohan Reddy himself he is fighting to defeat Naidu.

Hitesh’s mother D Purandeswari is a BJP leader. Earlier, she was a Union minister in the Manmohan Singh cabinet. But she decided to quit the Congress to join the BJP after the division of Andhra Pradesh in 2014.

Venkateswara Rao had joined the TDP in 1983 and he was elected to the state Assembly the same year and again in 1985. Apart from that, he also served as a minister in NTR’s Cabinet. He was elected to the Lok Sabha from Bapatla constituency in 1991.

