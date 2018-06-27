Terror outfit Hizbul Mujahideen chief Riyaz Naikoo on Wednesday, June 27, in a video which went viral on social media claimed that the pilgrims going to the Amarnath Yatra are guests and no their targets. This year 1.96 lakh pilgrims from various parts of the country have registered for Amarnath Yatra. The pilgrimage is being conducted amid massive security as the state is under Governor's rule after the much dramatic split of BJP-Peoples Democratic Party government.

Amarnath Yatra is an important part of Hinduism. Located in Jammu and Kashmir, it is considered to be one of the holiest shrines in Hinduism

As the 1st batch of pilgrims for the Amarnath Yatra commenced on Wednesday, June 27, from Jammu base camp amidst tight security, terror outfit Hizbul Mujahideen (HM) assured that pilgrims are the guests and not their targets. In a video clip, which went viral on social media, the chief of HM Riyaz Naikoo said, pilgrims come there for religious rituals and they are guests. He also added that the organisation has never attack Amarnath pilgrims.

“Our war is against the Indian state and not against the people of India,” the chief concluded in the video, reported Zeenews.

In the video, HM Operations Chief also said that the pilgrims can also visit the Valley but they should not intervene in the Kashmir dispute. The 14-minute video was released on Tuesday.

Amarnath Yatra is an important part of Hinduism. Located in Jammu and Kashmir, it is considered to be one of the holiest shrines in Hinduism.

Pilgrims from different parts of the country have left for the twin base camps of Baltal and Pahalgam, which is currently being guarded by the security forces.

ALSO READ: Amarnath Yatra begins today from Jammu

According to a report by TOI, 23,800 central paramilitary personnel, mostly from CRPF will observe the Yatra. The camps will be supervised by SP or SSP level officers.

There will also be aerial surveillance by drones, the report said. On Monday Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and Chief of Army Staff, General Bipin Rawat also visited Baltal Base Camp to security arrangements for the pilgrims.

A report by Firstpost said that in 2017, nearly 80,000 pilgrims visited the shrine in the very 1st 6 days of the Yatra amid massive security. This year 1.96 lakh pilgrims from various parts of the country have registered for Amarnath Yatra.

Udhampur: Pilgrims in first batch of #AmarnathYatra being welcomed by locals & officers of the dist admn, including Dy Commissioner Udhampur Ravinder Kumar & SP Udhampur Faisal Qureshi, at Tikri. Pilgrims say 'We are happy with the arrangements & the security.' #JammuAndKashmir pic.twitter.com/ikD8OeHVjS — ANI (@ANI) June 27, 2018

ALSO READ: Rajnath Singh confirms the end of Ramzan ceasefire in Jammu and Kashmir

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App

Read More