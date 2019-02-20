Hizbul Mujahideen commander Riyaz Naikoo warns of more suicide attack: Issuing a direct threat, Naikoo told security forces that they will have to cry till the time they are in Kashmir and the coffins of soldiers will continue to fill. Naikoo added that they are ready to die but won't allow security forces to live happily.

"Linking our struggle with Al Qaeda and the Islamic State is a ploy to defame it," Riyaz Ahmad Naikoo said | Photo: Kashmir Monitor

Hizbul Mujahideen commander Riyaz Naikoo warns of more suicide attacks: Hizbul Mujahideen operational commander Riyaz Naikoo on Tuesday warned the Indian Army, CRPF and the Jammu and Kashmir Police to face more suicide attacks in near future. In a purported audio message, Naikoo said it is the do-or-die situation for them as the security forces are committing atrocities on the people of Jammu & Kashmir. Issuing a direct threat, Naikoo told security forces that they will have to cry till the time they are in Kashmir and the coffins of the soldiers will continue to fill

Naikoo made it clear that they are ready to die but will not allow security forces to live in the Valley. The 17-minute audio a release surfaced few days after the Pulwama suicide bombing which claimed lives of 44 CRPF personnel.

Naikoo, a native of south Kashmir’s Pulwama district, said they will keep sacrificing lives for the Kashmir cause and prefer death than surrender and slavery. In a stern warning, he announced that the day is not far when 15-year-old Kashmiri children will strap explosive vests on their bodies and barge into Army vehicles.

He added that the person who killed 44 CRPF jawans in a suicide attack, was compelled to do it after security forces committed atrocities on him, referring to Adil Ahmad Dar of Jaish-e-Mohammad.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App

Read More