A video showing Hizbul Mujahideen terrorists killing a youth in Kashmir has gone viral. The video shows Hizbul Mujahideen terrorists pumping bullets into the youth who according to reports is being alleged as an army informer. As per the initial information, the youth has been identified as Nadeem Manzoor, who was a resident of Safangri region which lies in Kashmir’s Shopian district. Reports say that Nadeem Manzoor was abducted by the terrorists on November 15 (Thursday) by Hizbul Mujahideen terrorists whose body was recovered on Friday. As per reports, terror organisation Hizbul Mujahideen has claimed responsibility for killing the youth.

Hizbul Mujahideen terrorists have released two videos among which one video shows the youth telling the terrorists about the information which he provided to the army about some terrorist activity in Kashmir and another video shows terrorists firing on the youth, killing him on the spot. The video has gone viral on social media.

According to reports, the alleged army informer in the video released by the terrorists said that he got aware of some terrorist activity in his native village following which he decided to inform the army. He called an army officer and informed him about the situation that he suspects there were terrorists hiding in that area.

Reports say that one of the Hizbul terrorists while defending the brutal killing of the youth said that he was an informer to the army which he confessed also. The terrorist said that due to the information which was provided to the army by the youth, two terrorists were killed in an encounter with the security forces which was held on November 6.

The terrorist while justifying the act further said that they do not want to kill anyone but the act of these youth as being an informer to the army had forced them to take such steps. He also warned that in future, more such video will be exposed.

