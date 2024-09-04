Hoax Bomb Threat Disrupts Air India Flight From Delhi To Vizag

A suspected bomb threat on Air India flight AI-471, traveling from Delhi to Visakhapatnam, turned out to be a hoax after authorities received the threat call on Wednesday.

A suspected bomb threat on Air India flight AI-471, traveling from Delhi to Visakhapatnam, turned out to be a hoax after authorities received the threat call on Wednesday.

Initial Threat Call

According to Raja Reddy, Director of Visakhapatnam Airport, the threat was first received by the Air India station security in-charge for flight AI-471.

MUST READ: Heavy Rainfall Triggers Alerts and Relief Efforts in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh

The call was initially made by a passenger in Delhi to the Delhi Police, who then alerted Air India security officials. These officials subsequently informed their counterparts in Vizag.

Security Measures and Investigation

Upon the aircraft’s arrival at Visakhapatnam Airport, it was thoroughly inspected by Air India security personnel. The inspection was followed by a detailed check by the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) team. After a comprehensive security review, no issues were found with the plane.

Clearance and Follow-Up

Following the successful security clearance, the aircraft was cleared for boarding departing passengers back to Delhi. Currently, the Delhi Police are working to apprehend the passenger who provided the false information.

(WITH INPUTS FROM ANI)

ALSO READ: C.R. Kesavan Criticizes Congress Government for Financial Ruin in Himachal