Thursday, October 17, 2024
Hoax Bomb Threats Target Two Mumbai-Based International Flights

With the number of threats increasing, security officials are facing mounting pressure to identify and counter the sources of these hoax calls.

In the latest episode of threats to flights, two international flights operated by Vistara and IndiGo were targeted on Thursday.

On Thursday, a Mumbai-bound Vistara flight carrying 147 passengers and crew from Frankfurt received a bomb threat that originated from social media, according to an airline spokesperson. Upon arrival at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport in Mumbai, the Boeing 787 was promptly moved to an isolation bay where authorities conducted a comprehensive security sweep. Vistara confirmed that all passengers and crew were safe and assured full cooperation with security agencies.

Meanwhile, an IndiGo flight from Istanbul to Mumbai also received a bomb threat, resulting in a similar security protocol. Flight 6E 18 landed safely, and all passengers were evacuated as security agencies inspected the aircraft.

A Spike in Hoax Calls

These incidents follow a series of bomb threats over the past week, most of which turned out to be hoaxes but caused significant disruption. On Wednesday, flights from Akasa Air and IndiGo were subject to similar threats, while earlier in the week, several flights operated by Indian carriers were also targeted, leading to emergency landings and heightened security measures.

With the number of threats increasing, security officials are facing mounting pressure to identify and counter the sources of these hoax calls.

This recent threat makes it the 14th such incident in just four days. Authorities are now stepping up security protocols and exploring measures to prevent further disruptions.

Government Takes Action

In response to the spike in security incidents, the Ministry of Civil Aviation and the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security, in coordination with the Ministry of Home Affairs, have begun exploring ways to curb these threats. Measures under consideration include:

1. Adding Hoax Callers to the ‘No Fly List’: Authorities are working with law enforcement agencies to trace the individuals behind these threats. Those found guilty of issuing false threats may be added to a no-fly list to prevent them from boarding flights in the future.

2. Enhanced Security Protocols: Discussions are underway to increase the number of air marshals on flights as a precautionary measure.

3. Strengthening surveillance systems: Airports are considering implementing advanced surveillance and monitoring systems to swiftly identify and neutralize potential threats.

Indian airlines have taken swift action to prioritize the safety of passengers. Vistara, IndiGo, and other carriers are working closely with security agencies to follow mandatory protocols and ensure that passengers and crew remain secure.

“As always, the safety and security of our customers, crew, and aircraft are of the utmost importance to us,” said a Vistara spokesperson. IndiGo echoed this sentiment, emphasizing its commitment to passenger safety amid these repeated threats.

