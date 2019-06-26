Three-time Olympic gold medal winner Balbir Singh Senior currently admitted at the Post-Graduate of Medical Education and Research(PGIMER) due to a bad health condition. 94-year old hockey legend is suffering from bronchial pneumonia. Punjab Chief Miniter Amarinder Singh has announced Rs 5 lakh rupees for the treatment.

Three-time Olympic gold medal-winning hockey legend Balbir Singh Senior has been admitted at the Post-Graduate of Medical Education and Research(PGIMER) due to ill health. Maternal grandson of Balbir Singh Senior said, before coming to PGIMER, the 94-year-old hockey former hockey player was admitted in a private hospital at Mohali for 7 days.

In the month of January, Balbir Sr was released from PGIMER after spending 108 days. He was under treatment of the disease named bronchial pneumonia. According to the sources, it is the same complication this time for admitting to the hospital as well. Kabir Singh, who is a maternal grandson of the famous hockey player from Punjab said, his condition is stable now.

Balbir Sr was one of the tallest sportsperson of the country by then, he is also the only Indian chosen by the International Olympic Committee among 16 legends across modern Olympic history.

He made a world record of scoring the highest number of goals as an individual in men’s hockey final in an Olympics game which is still an unbeaten record. He has scored five goals in the gold medal match of the 1952 Helsinki Games, India won the match by 6-1. He was the manager of the World Cup-winning team of India in 1975. The legendary Indian hockey player was conferred with the Padma Shri award in 1957.

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh has declared a total amount of Rs 5 lakh for the treatment of Balbir Senior. The cheque was handed over the Punjab and Additional Principal Secretary of the Chief Minister Amrit Kaur Gill to Balbir Senior’s maternal grandson Kabir.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App