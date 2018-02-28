Delhi Police has issued a warning claiming forceful applying of colours and throwing water balloons at passersby during the Holi celebration may cause them trouble.Holi which is a festival of colours has witnessed many cases of sexual violence and harassment against women. A person shall be booked under section 188 of IPC (Indian Penal Code) if he/she forcibly hurls balloons at someone, claimed the Delhi police.

This year the nightmare resulted in a horrific incident when students of Lady Sri Ram College of Delhi University witnessed took to social media to share how they were hit with balloons filled with semen | For pictorial representation only |

At least 30 people were killed and many others were injured during Holi celebrations in Uttar Pradesh in 2016, violent incidents were reported from all over the state as the police failed to give a hint of the sudden firing, reported Indian Express. Another incident which again took place in the past, one person was killed and injured many when the security forces open fired in order to control a stone-pelting mobe in Badardiha at the outskirt of Varanasi. The scuffle started when a group of people from outside armed with pichkari and gulal started playing Holi inside a Mosque.

Another grave incident occurred in Madhya Pradesh when a police constable was killed while his service revolver went off accidentally. Holi might be celebrated nationwide, but for many women, it is considered as a nightmare. This year, the nightmare resulted in a horrific incident when students of Lady Sri Ram College of Delhi University witnessed took to social media to share how they were hit with balloons filled with semen.

