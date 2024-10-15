Home
Tuesday, October 15, 2024
Holiday Declared For Bengaluru Schools On Wednesday

This decision comes as weather agencies have warned of significant precipitation, which could lead to disruptions in transportation and potential safety hazards.

Holiday Declared For Bengaluru Schools On Wednesday

Due to the forecast of heavy rainfall, schools in Bengaluru have declared a holiday on Wednesday to ensure the safety and well-being of students and staff. This decision comes as weather agencies have warned of significant precipitation, which could lead to disruptions in transportation and potential safety hazards.

Local authorities are taking the situation seriously, monitoring weather updates closely to assess any further impacts on the community. Schools are expected to communicate with parents regarding any necessary arrangements for assignments or activities that may be affected by the closure.

As the city braces for the expected downpour, officials are urging residents to remain vigilant and prepared for possible flooding or other weather-related issues. The holiday is a proactive measure aimed at safeguarding the health and safety of students during this challenging weather event.

 

Filed under

Bengaluru Schools CLOSED HEAVY RAIN ALERT
