Two communities were involved in a series brawl in Ghaziabad, Pratap Vihar area over the utilisation of a piece of free land. While one community claimed that the site was used for offering namaz, the other remained persistent on using it for the Holika Dahan. Heavy police force has been deployed in the area to ensure the festival of Holi is celebrated peacefully.

Just a day before the auspicious festival of Holi, a serious brawl took place in Ghaziabad’s Pratap Vihar area where two communities involved in an altercation. While one community was resolute on using a park plot for Holika Dahan (A festive burning ritual), the other was protesting against the cause. The place was utilised for offering namaz, claimed the Muslim community refraining from letting the land gets used for Holika Dahan. Meanwhile, the Hindu community remained to affirm on using the site for fire, which resulted in a brawl. On receiving the information, police took charge of the situation and ensured that the matter was resolved. However, the altercation incited tension around the area and heavy security has been deployed in the area along with a number of senior police officers.

The incident happened on Wednesday night in sector 11, Pratap Vihar, where the Muslim community protested against a plot of land being used for Holika Dahan. The members of the protesting community were against the Holika Dahan as the place as per them was used for offering namaz by Muslims. Amid protest, a brawl sparked late night and lasted till the morning as members from the two communities returned back to the site on Thursday morning after being separated by the police earlier. As per reports, things heated up after the members of Hindu groups Bajrang Dal and Hindu Vahini also reached the disputed site. Regional officer Manisha Singh met the members of the two groups on Thursday and took cognizance of the situation. The situation in the area remains tense despite the brawl getting over.

The disputed land site as per the officer was a government property, citing which the two communities were brought to peace. The Regional Officer made it clear that the particular piece of land will not be used for either purpose (Holika Dahan or Namaz) as it belonged to the government. The officer also talked to members of both the sides and neutralised the situation. Assuring that the situation was in control, Singh said that both the communities have agreed on the land not being used for the namaz or Holika Dahan.

A senior police officer from Vijaynagar confirmed that heavy security has been deployed in the area to make sure the proceedings are smooth during Holi on Friday. He also added that both the communities have been explained about the dire consequences but looking at the sensitivity of the situation, the police officers have been kept on alert in the area.

