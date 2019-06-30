At the inauguration ceremony of an annual National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) conference, Union home minister Amit Shah asked NDRF to build a central database and systems to act effectively during the time of disaster responses. The NDRF team is a force meant for quick response to any disaster, emergency, or calamity.

Highlighting the effectiveness and efficiency that has come over the years in dealing with disaster responses, Shah talked about the recent Fani cyclone in Odisha. He said that in a major cyclone in the year 1999, over 10,000 people lost their lives in Odisha. But the same state, with the effective implementation of disaster relief measures and responses, reduced the casualty number to 67.

He also talked about the 2001 devastating earthquake in Gujarat and shared that how the Gujarat government at that time under then chief minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation of the Gujarat Disaster Management Department.

Applauding the work of the NDRF and its team, Shah stressed on efforts to develop effective equipment and upgrading existing capabilities to deal with disasters efficiently. He said the NDRF must analyze, introspect and check errors once they complete an operation, so that they can address the existing loopholes and then only the entire exercise conducted by them will be completed in a real sense.

He also said that it is very pertinent to ensure that the morale of the officers deployed for relief measures at the ground level, remains high during the operation as it is they who will put their lives in danger to rescue people from a calamity.

