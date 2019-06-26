Amit Shah arrives in Srinagar on two-day visit to Jammu and Kashmir: Union Home Minister Amit Shah has arrived in Srinagar on a two-day visit to Jammu and Kashmir just ahead of the starting of annual Amarnath Yatra. Before his arriving, Northern Army Commander reviewed the security arrangements on both the axis of Baltal and Pahalgam.

Amit Shah arrives in Srinagar on two-day visit to Jammu and Kashmir: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday arrived in Srinagar on a two-day visit to Jammu and Kashmir just ahead of the starting of annual Amarnath Yatra. Before his arriving, Northern Army Commander reviewed the security arrangements on both the axis of Baltal and Pahalgam. Lieutenant General Ranbir Singh visited units deployed for the protection of Amarnath Yatra. He was ensured that strict security measures have been taken in place.

Shah will also be visiting the Amarnath Cave and pay obeisance there. After that, he is scheduled to chair a high-level security meeting in the state capital. It will be followed by his meeting with Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik. He will be discussing the security scenario in the state. Reports suggest that their focus will on dealing with counter-terror operations particularly after the Pulwama suicide attack that killed at least 44 CRPF personnel.

This will be Shah’s first maiden state visit to the state. At Nehru Guest House in Srinagar, he is scheduled to meet BJP leaders and Panchayat members. For the development of tourism, the home minister will be meeting with civil society members and tourism delegations. On his final day in Srinagar, Shah is most likely to address the press conference.

Earlier, he was supposed to visit the state on June 30 but he preponed his visit citing engagements in the budget session in the Lok Sabha. After the BJP retained the power at the Centre with Narendra Modi as the Prime Minister, Shah was named as the Home Minister of the country replacing Rajnath Singh. Meanwhile, Amarnath Yatra will begin on July 1 and conclude on August 15.

