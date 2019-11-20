Amit Shah in Rajya Sabha: Union Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday said that Kashmir's situation was normal as not a single person lost life in the police firing. He said that internet services will be restored soon in the Valley that was snapped hours after the BJP-led NDA government announced the revocation of Jammu and Kashmir's special status on August 5.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday reiterated that everything was normal in Kashmir and all the restrictions have been lifted. Speaking in the Rajya Sabha, Shah said that no death due to security forces personnel firing was reported since August 5, the day when the Narendra Modi-led government announced the revocation of Jammu and Kashmir's special status and its bifurcation into two Union Territories.

On the continuous internet ban in the Valley, the BJP boss said that the Jammu and Kashmir administration will restore the services at an appropriate time. He said that there has been no decline in the circulation of newspapers in the region. This came at a time when several reports said that the newspaper publishers were facing a tough time to keep their working going in absence of the services.

Meanwhile, here are the 10 things which Shah said in the Rajya Sabha:

– As far as internet services are concerned, the decision can be taken by the Jammu and Kashmir authorities.

– There are activities by Pakistan too in Kashmir region, so keeping security in mind, whenever the local authority deems it fit, a decision will be taken

– The availability of medicines is adequate, there is no problem. Mobile medicine vans have also started. The administration has taken care of health services.

– Availability of petrol, diesel, kerosene, LPG, and rice is adequate. 22 lakh metric ton apples are expected to be produced. All landlines are open.

– Challenged Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad to counter these facts which he presented, asked: why don’t you object to these figures on record? I am willing to discuss this issue for even an hour

– All Urdu/ English newspapers and TV channels are functioning.

– Banking services are fully functional.

– All Govt offices and all Courts are open. Block development council elections were held, 98.3% polling was recorded.

– After August 5 (abrogation of Artice 370 in J&K), not even a single person has died in police firing. People in this house were predicting bloodshed but I am happy to inform that no one has died in police firing.

– Incidents of stone-pelting have declined in J&K.

