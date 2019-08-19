Over the triple talaq criminalisation, Home Minister Amit Shah said Congress has no shame left and only to please some orthodox Muslims they opposing the bill.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah slammed Congress over their stand on the triple talaq criminalization saying the party has no shame left. Speaking at an event, Shah said, the Narendra Modi government has corrected the historic mistake by banning the practice of triple talaq (instant divorce) and making it a criminal offense. He said Congress is opposing the government’s decision to just to please selective people and keeping in mind their vote bank. He added that Congress hasn’t given a single justification that why they are against the triple talaq criminalization bill.

Shah, in his speech, said, even today Congress leaders have no shame and they support the practice of triple talaq openly. “Congress says it should stay. Why? Do the party have any answer,” Shah asked during the event.

He also criticized former Prime Minister and Congress stalwart Rajiv Gandhi for overturning Court’s order in Shah Bano case. The Supreme Court had ordered to abolish triple talaq and compulsory provision of maintenance, which was changed by former PM Rajiv Gandhi under pressure from orthodox Muslims, Amit Shah added.

Shah said just the sake of vote bank politics, Congress made thousands of Muslim women suffer for many years by allowing and not cutting down this evil practice of Triple Talaq. The party has caused a wide loss to the country and practice of instant talaq was one such example which is now scrapped by PM Narendra Modi-led BJP government.

Shah made it clear that the triple talaq (Bill) is only to help Muslim women, not for anything else. Now Muslims will have equal rights like Hindus, Christians, Sikhs, and Jains and other communities.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App