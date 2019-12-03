Home Minister Amit Shah today addressed amendments in the SPG Act and security breach incident at Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's residence that happened on November 25. Amit Shah said that probe has been ordered and 3 people have been suspended.

Home Minister Amit Shah addressed the Rajya Sabha on the recent amendments in the SPG (Special Protection Group) law on Tuesday. During the debate on the Gandhi family’s security downgraded, Amit Shah said that the recent security breach incident at Priyanka Gandhi Vadra’s house was a coincidence because of arrival of Congress workers in the same car, at the same time. Home Minister added that a high-level probe has been ordered and 3 people have been suspended following the incident.

Amit Shah said that the government doesn’t even want to take a 0.001 % chance with anybody’s security. He added that the recent changes in the SPG law were not meant to target one family.

Here are highlights of Amit Shah’s speech:

Speaking on the Priyanka Gandhi Vadra SPG security breach controversy, Home Minister Amit Shah today told the house that changes in SPG were not meant to target one family. 3 people have been suspended immediately and a probe has been ordered, Amit Shah informed the Members of Parliament. The government is not against any family, but against the nepotism in India. Rubbishing the fact that Gandhi family’s security needs special attention, Amit Shah said not just one family, the government’s responsibility is to provide security to 130 crore Indians. Why talk of only the security of the Gandhi family? The amendments in the SPG Act would provide security to former Prime Ministers and family for a period of 5 years. Earlier, the security was extended on the bases of review. The amendment reads that when SPG security would be withdrawn from a former PM, security would be withdrawn for his family members too. Effectively, the 3,500-SPG commandos would protect Prime Minister Narendra Modi only. Earlier, on November 25, Rahul Gandhi was supposed to visit Priyanka Gandhi but at the same time, coincidently the same black Safari drove in said Amit Shah. The Home Ministry introduced amendments in the SPG Act, days after the Centre withdrew SPG security from the Gandhi family. The SPG Act Amendments Bill was passed in Rajya Sabha after Congress MPs walked out protesting.

Later, Congress leader Sharda Tyagi clarified stating that she didn’t even know Priyanka Gandhi Vadra’s residence and asked it by calling at Congress office. When she went there, Security didn’t even care to see who was sitting in the car, barricade was removed immediately and gate was opened.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App