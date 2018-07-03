A day after Congress leader Priyanka Chaturvedi filed an FIR with Mumbai Police, Union Home Ministry has taken cognisance of rape threat to Congress leader Priyanka Chaturvedi's daughter on Twitter. In its directions, Home Ministry has asked Mumbai Police to identify the accused and take legal action.

In the complaint, Congress’ leader had mentioned that a Twitter handle @GirishK1605 threatened to rape her minor daughter.

Speaking on the matter, Priyanka Chaturvedi on July 2 said, “We are trolled every day, but I got to know that someone is talking about my daughter on social media. I am filing a criminal complaint so that such people don’t get away.”

Expressing thanks for supporting her, Priyanka Chaturvedi tweeted, “Many thanks to all those who have called&tweeted in support. Grateful. I am convinced that if there is evil in society there is even greater goodness.PS: If I am a fierce woman, let me assure you am a fiercer mom & will not let those who target my children get away with threat ”

