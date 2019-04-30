Home ministry issues notice to Congress president Rahul Gandhi over his citizenship: The MHA said Rajya Sabha MP Subramanian Swamy has complained that Rahul Gandhi had floated Backops Services Limited as a British national and he was one of the directors and secretary of the company which was registered in the United Kingdom in the year 2003, with address 51 Southgate Street, Winchester, Hampshire SO23 9EH. The Gandhi scion reportedly held 83 per cent shares in the UK-based firm.

Home ministry issues notice to Congress president Rahul Gandhi over his citizenship: The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Tuesday issued a notice to Congress president Rahul Gandhi over his citizenship after receiving a complaint from Rajya Sabha MP Dr Subramanian Swamy. The MHA asked Rahul Gandhi to respond in the matter within a ‘fortnight’. Speaking on the issue, Congress spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said the entire world knows Rahul Gandhi is Indian citizen by birth but Prime Minister Narendra Modi resorting to the fake narrative through his government’s notices to divert attention since he has no answer for unemployment, agrarian distress and black money.

The MHA said Rajya Sabha MP Subramanian Swamy has complained that Rahul Gandhi had floated Backops Services Limited as a British national and he was one of the directors and secretary of the company which was registered in the United Kingdom in the year 2003, with address 51 Southgate Street, Winchester, Hampshire SO23 9EH. The Gandhi scion reportedly held 83 per cent shares in the UK-based firm. Swamy claimed the company, which was floated in the year 2003 and dissolved in 2009, had its annual return forms mentioning Rahul Gandhi as a British citizen. Swami even furnished details of the accounts number (HSBC-UK Account number 58332832) of Backops Limited (Europe) with a balance of 18600.oo US dollars.

Rahul Gandhi’s citizenship issue has snowballed into a political controversy and questions were raised about the Gandhi scion’s educational qualification on the basis of the affidavit he had filed for Amethi Lok Sabha seat. On April 20, the returning officer had postponed the scrutiny of his papers to Apil 22, 2019, after the lawyer of an independent candidate from Amethi asserted that the Congress leader declared himself as a foreign citizen in the certificate of incorporation of a company registered in the UK. He added that there were no details on the assets and profits of the company mentioned in the affidavit.

On April 20, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) had also raised objection over the Congress President’s citizenship and educational qualifications. The party said the Congress President did not have answers to objections raised by other candidates regarding his citizenship. BJP worker GVLN Rao addressing media said Rahul Gandhi’s name was listed as a British citizen in documents related to a company in the UK, hence it was doubtful if he was an Indian citizen.

The BJP said it was surprising that Congres chief’s legal representative had no substantial answer against allegations raised by other candidates on the details provided in the nomination. In a notification, returning officer Ram Manohar Mishra said Rahul’s legal team had asked for more time to counter the allegations, hence, scrutiny of his nomination papers has been postponed till Monday i.e, April 22, 2019.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App