Home Ministry likely to strip medals of IPS officers for participating in Dharna with Mamata Banerjee: The Narendra Modi-led NDA government at the Centre is likely to strip medals of IPS officers who participated in dharna with West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and bar them from central deputation, reports said. The MHA on Thursday directed the West Bengal government to take necessary action against the top police officers who participated in Dharna. The MHA is likely to issue advisory to every state government in this regard also.

The MHA cited Kolkata Police Commissioner Rajeev Kumar’s presence at Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s dharna as a contravention of the provisions of AIS (Conduct) Rules, 1968/AIS (Discipline & Appeal) Rules, 1969. Meanwhile, the CBI is reported to have constituted a team of 4-5 officers to question Rajeev Kumar in Shillong. DSP rank officer Tathagata Bardhan will lead the questioning.

Mamata Banerjee staged a Dharna on Sunday night after CBI officials tried to enter Rajeev Kumar’s residence to allegedly question him in connection with the Saradha chit funds scam case. The West Bengal Police detained the CBI team and the issue snowballed into a political controversy after Kumar was seen on the stage with the Bengal chief minister and other Trinamool Congres leaders in front of the Metro Channel at Esplanade in Kolkata.

However, Mamata Banerjee says Rajeev Kumar never came to the stage. The NDA government at the Centre is trying to control the state agencies and it is so desperate that they are not sparing an IPS officer… Prime Minister Narendra Modi should resign and go to Gujarat, she said.

Kumar said the case filed against him by the CBI is false and he will challenge the investigative agency’s claim that he was the head of SIT which investigated the Saradha scam case initially. Kumar will meet the CBI officials at Shillong in Meghalaya on February 8, 2019.

