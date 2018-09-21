The Union Home Ministry on Thursday denied reports of several Special Police Officers (SPO) resigning out of fear for their life in Jammu and Kashmir. These reports started doing rounds after bodies of 3 policemen with multiple bullet wounds were found hours after they were kidnapped by terrorists who barged into their homes in south Kashmir early on Friday. A 4th policeman was freed after villagers interfered.

Bodies of 3 policemen with multiple bullet wounds were found hours after they were kidnapped by terrorists who barged into their homes in south Kashmir

The Union Home Ministry on Thursday denied reports of several Special Police Officers (SPO) resigning in Jammu and Kashmir after three policemen were abducted and murdered by militants. The ministry asserted that state police has confirmed that these reports are untrue. Earlier, it was reported that 6 SPOs and a constable had resigned.

The SPOs who resigned from their Duties following the killing of policemen were later identified as SPOs Shabir Ahmad Thoker and Tajalla Hussain along with constable Mohd Irshad Baba and others. According to a report by News18, the SPOs and constable have resigned out of fear for their life.

These reports started doing rounds after bodies of 3 policemen with multiple bullet wounds were found hours after they were kidnapped by terrorists who barged into their homes in south Kashmir early on Friday. A 4th policeman was freed after villagers interfered.

According to reports, the SPOs were dragged out of their homes in Kapran village of Shopian days after Hizbul Mujahideen terrorists put out a video threatening to kill policemen unless they posted their resignations online. Their bodies were found in an orchard.

According to the Jammu and Kashmir Police, the villagers chased the terrorists trying to rescue the three but the terrorists fired warning shots in the air. The terrorists crossed a river and shot the policemen.

The SPOs who were killed on Friday morning were identified as Kuldeep Singh, Nisar Ahmad Dhobi and Firdous Ahmad Kuchey. The deceased officer belonged to Karpin village in Shopian district.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App

Read More