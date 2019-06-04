The Ministry of Home Affairs on Tuesday announced a delimitation commission in the state of Jammu and Kashmir for regional equity in the state. The meeting was led by Union Home Minister Amit Shah with the attendance of several other union ministers.

BJP President and Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday led a meeting with the council of ministers to mull over delimitation in Jammu and Kashmir. The meeting was attended by External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, Railway Minister Piyush Goyal, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and Petroleum Minister Dharmendra Pradhan. Reportedly, Shah also met Governor Satya Pal Malik, Intelligence Bureau Director Rajiv Jain and Home Secretary Rajiv Gauba to appoint a new Delimitation Commission in the state.

With the conclusion of the meeting, the Home Ministry has considered the appointment of delimitation commission to look into the equitable distribution of Assembly seats in the state. The meeting mainly focused on change in the composition of the Assembly through reservation to Gujjars, Bakerwals, Gaddis and Sippis, who were given Scheduled Tribe status in 1991 and form 11 per cent of the state’s population. The state has been under the President’s rule since December 2018 and its term is likely to be extended.

In an unprecedented move by the Narendra Modi government, a fresh delimitation of constituencies had been recommended after it was observed the Jammu region was being discriminated against since the Kashmir Valley has more Assembly seats. The Ladakh region had also expressed a similar concern in terms of Assembly seats. Kashmir has 46 seats while the Jammu region has 37 seats followed by Ladakh which has 4 seats, the lowest among the state’s three regions.

There are 7 seats reserved for Scheduled Castes in the Assembly, all of them fall in the Jammu division which haven’t been rotated since 1996 – Chamb, Domana, Ranbir Singh Pura, Samba, Hiranagar, Chennai and Ramban, Kathua and Udhampur district respectively.

The last time a delimitation took place was under President’s rule in 1995 under Justice (retd.) KK Gupta Commission. The Constitution provides for delimitation every 10 years, the next delimitation of Assembly constituencies should have taken place in 2005, but the Farooq Abdullah government in 2002 chose to freeze delimitation until 2026 by amending the Jammu and Kashmir Representation of the People Act 1957 and Section 47 (3) of the Constitution of Jammu and Kashmir. The amended Section 47 (3) provided that “until the relevant figures for the first census taken after the year 2026 have been published, it shall not be necessary to readjust the total number of seats in the Legislative Assembly of the State and the division of the State into territorial constituencies under the sub-section”.

Jammu and Kashmir has the powers to revoke the law through a Constitutional amendment with a two- thirds majority and ramp up the number of seats. If the Governor sets up a delimitation commission, there would be some sort of common ground before the Assembly polls. How the move would impact the Valley is to be studied.

