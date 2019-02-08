Around two dozen people have lost their lives in Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand in the last 24 hours after reportedly consuming illicit alcohol, reports said. At least 12 people have died in Uttrakhand's Roorkee while 16 were reported dead from Uttar Pradesh's Saharanpur and Kushinagar districts, reported ANI. The report said that 13 excise officials have been suspended in connection with the matter.

The matter came to light after five people lost their lives in Saharanpur’s Umahi village on Friday morning. The locals in the village revealed that the deceased had consumed illicit alcohol. Soon more deaths were reported from the village raising the death toll to 16 in Uttar Pradesh.

In Uttrakhand’s Roorkee, 12 people died after consuming homemade alcohol in Haridwar district. The reports said that the deceased had consumed alcohol during a funeral procession.

Taking the cognisance of the matter, UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has ordered a probe into the matter. He has instructed the state government to take stringent actions against excise officials and those who were responsible. Apart from this, he announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh each to the kin of the deceased and Rs 50,000 each to those undergoing treatment.

