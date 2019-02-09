So far, 70 people have lost their lives in hooch tragedy across Uttar Pradesh and neighbouring Uttarakahand. Yogi Adityanath has ordered departmental action against excise officers of Kushinagar and Saharanpur where deaths have been reported due to the consumption of illicit liquor.

Hooch tragedy: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday said hooch tragedy in the state is unfortunate and strict action will be taken against culprits and they will not be spared. The chief minister said he had spoken to his Uttarakhand counterpart Trivendra Singh Rawat on the incident. The Uttar Pradesh government has announced Rs 2 lakh each to the kind of the deceased and Rs 50,000 each to those who are undergoing treatment as compensation.

These type of incidents have happened in the past also, where many times Samajwadi Party workers were involved, the chief minister said. So far, 70 people have lost their lives in hooch tragedy across Uttar Pradesh and neighbouring Uttarakahand. Yogi Adityanath has ordered departmental action against excise officers of Kushinagar and Saharanpur where deaths have been reported due to the consumption of illicit liquor. While 10 people died in Kushinagar, 47 people lost their lives in Kushinagar.

CM Yogi Adityanath on deaths after consuming illicit liquor: The incidents are unfortunate & investigation will be done. I also had a conversation with Uttarakhand CM on the incident. Strict actions will be taken and culprits will not be spared. pic.twitter.com/ctyeHxgdtd — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) February 9, 2019

Director General of Police OP Singh has been asked to coordinate between the local police and excise department to identify the hootch makers. Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand Police teams are also carrying out joint operations and conducting awareness campaigns along the UP-Uttarakhand border.

Former chief minister and Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav has slammed the BJP government over hooch tragedy and accused the state government of protecting and patronising liquor mafia.

