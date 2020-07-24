I was assured that Kalraj Mishra, Governor, would be able to take the decision independently and won't come under any political influence, said Ashok Gehlot, CM, Rajasthan. Tomorrow, in all district headquarters, Congress MLAs would continue to protest against the BJP's attempts to overturn the government.

Earlier this afternoon, after meeting the Rajasthan Governor, Gehlot said that the Governor is their constitutional head. He won’t hesitate to say that Governor couldn’t have stopped the Assembly session without pressure from the top. They’ve requested him again to make a decision soon.

The Rajasthan Chief Minister also said that he is sure that the Governor will not come under any pressure, he will make a decision.

So we are sitting here in protest. After he gives us a letter we will decide on the future course of action, he added.

The Rajasthan Governor has to accept the recommendation of the Chief Minister and his Cabinet to convene the Assembly session soon. As legally and according to the Constitution, he has no other choice.

Mishra has been accused by Gehlot of being under pressure of deferring the Assembly session, amid intense political turmoil in the state.

Gehlot with his Congress legislators supporting him visited Governor Kalraj Mishra, earlier on Friday. He urged the Governor to convene the Rajasthan assembly by Monday and let him face a floor test.

