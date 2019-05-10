Horoscope Today, Friday, May 10, 2019: Astrology doesn't make the path easy but shows us the right track. It also makes us aware of the forthcoming hurdles and challenges.

Horoscope Today, Horoscope for May 10, 2019: Astrology doesn’t make the path easy but shows us the right track. It also makes us aware of the forthcoming hurdles and challenges.

What the coming day has in the bag for you, how you can get closer to your dreams, NewsX has come up with the horoscope for the day to answer all your questions.

Here is the Horoscope of the day:

Taurus

You need to concentrate on your work. Expectations are high but silly mistakes may confuse you to accomplish your task in a timebound manner. Respect and seek advice from elders, family members and teachers.

Gemini

Happiness and prosperity will fill your day today. You will hear good News from friends, family members or colleagues today. Others may be jealous of your success. May join new projects.

Cancer

Try to save money and time. Unnecessary controversy will land you in a soup. Try to avoid people who talk sweetly in front of you and hatch conspiracy in your absence. Rumours can be good for you.

Leo

You will enjoy a happy and prosperous family and professional life. Banking, Jewellery business could be profitable. Be positive and keep an eye on future needs.

Virgo

Work hard to achieve success. People will respect you for your good decision. Don’t indulge in property or vehicle-related business. May have to travel on a work-related trip.

Libra

The health-related issue may disturb you. In case of need not hesitate to seek your neighbour’s help. You may not pay the required attention to your job, business or work due to some external factor.

Scorpio

Don’t embark on an unplanned or unscheduled journey. Think before you act. In-depth analysis and suggestion from friends will clear your doubts.

Sagittarius

Family/ friends may help you fulfil your wish. Meticulous planning will give you good dividends. Friends, relatives and colleagues will admire your leadership quality. Students will be satisfied with their performance.

Capricorn

You will defeat your business rivals, opponents. Don’t rely on people who promise all help; try to do something on your own. Fulfil your and your family’s needs on a priority basis. A distant friend will help you.

Aquarius

Control your temper and behaviour. Don’t humiliate the person who is standing in front of you. Praise your friends who stand by you. They are the pillars of your success. Be careful while dealing with strangers. Help will come from an unsavoury corner. Accept it and praise people who criticise you.

Pisces

Winds of change await your nod. Several people are dependant on your success. Proper planning is required because delays and obstacles may block your path. You may hear some good news from a distant relative. Investment business is good for you.

