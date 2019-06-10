Horoscope Today, Monday, June 10, 2019: Astrology doesn't make the path easy but shows us the right track. It also makes us aware of the forthcoming hurdles and challenges.

Aries

You will remain healthy, cool amidst workload. Problems will come but won’t last long in front of your strong will power and determination. You are likely to witness discord in family life on certain issues. Those in a relationship will doubt each other’s honesty for nothing.

Taurus

Focus on your career and study and be careful while driving and riding a motorbike. Effective communication skill is necessary for career growth. Friends may try to trouble you while some others will come forward to help you. Seek elder’s advice. Those single will remain single this week.

Gemini

Fortune awaits businessmen. Government employees are likely to win applaud for their performance. Students should dedicate their time for positive gains; youthful frivolities will lead you nowhere. Women will remain busy.

Cancer

Property deal is good but further negotiations will benefit you. Some people will put a question mark on your work/ leadership and you will have to accept their suggestions for your past mistakes. Play safe.

Leo

Health issues will bother you. Be alert and grab what comes your way. Be generous and help the needy. Neighbours will help you in a particular case. Married people are likely to face problems while those in a relationship will get enough time to spend time together.

Virgo

The situation doesn’t support you, Sell the help of your seniors and those experienced. People in the name of religion may try to cheat you. Students will get the desired success. Lovers need to trade cautiously as they are likely to face opposition from their families.

Libra

You will face problems on a particular matter while the problem itself is the answer to all your worries. Businessmen will incur a loss. Trust your family members and they will stand by you in the hours of need. Students will be disturbed with unnecessary issues. Love is not your cup of tea for the time being. Women will remain happy.

Scorpio

The coordinated effort will solve your long-pending problem; you alone can’t solve it. Businessmen will be successful to influence their customers. Students will make merry and waste valuable time. For government employees, time is very important. Complete your task in a time-bound manner to avoid unwanted trouble. Lovers await good time.

Sagittarius

Avoid tea. coffee and cold drinks. They may pose health risks. Businessmen need the manage their time effectively. You may have to travel on a work-related trip. Meticulous planning is necessary to save time. Government employees will garner public support. Lovers may fight among themselves.

Capricorn

Businessmen will earn easy money. Government employees need to be careful while dealing with senior officials. Don’t invest money in property now. Students will be career oriented.

Aquarius

Be positive. Try to develop a friendship with people who are serious. Their cooperation will open new opportunities for you in business. Government employees will be praised for their dedication. But too much dedication may create health issues. Lovers won’t be successful in their planning.

Pisces

Try to see things from a future perspective. Your investment will bring you financial stability. Businessmen should something afresh to increase their income. Don’t embark on an unplanned or unscheduled journey. Students may visit new places. Lovers and women will remain happy.

