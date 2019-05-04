Horoscope Today, Saturday, May 4, 2019: Astrology doesn't make the path easy but shows us the right track. It also makes us aware of the forthcoming hurdles and challenges.

Horoscope Today, Horoscope for May 4, 2019: Astrology doesn’t make the path easy but shows us the right track. It also makes us aware of the forthcoming hurdles and challenges. For Aquarius, Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Capricorn, Pisces and other zodiac signs NewsX has come with the horoscope for the day. Check your Rashifal here. Have a nice day!

If a human being is working hard and luck is in his favour then one can achieve everything he wants in his life. Those who have become well-familiar with their purposes, they are leading a successful life and are continuously working to make it a better one. But when is the right time to make the right move no one knows, only Astrology can guide us about it. Astrology doesn’t make the path easy but shows us the right track. It also makes us aware of the forthcoming hurdles and challenges. What the coming day has in the bag for you, how you can get closer to your dreams, NewsX has come up with the horoscope for the day to answer all your questions.

Here is the Horoscope of the day:

Aries

Time is opprtune for you to indulge in some kind of activity. Beware of all the people who praise you and don’t humiliate peole who are rude to you. Be careful while driving alone. People value your opinion but you are very straightforward sometimes.

Taurus

Ita good day for your business but trade cautiously. Meticulous planning will give you good dividends. Friends, relatives and colleagues will admire your leadership quality. Students will be satisfied with their performance. Lead from the front and don’t get disappointed if your labour fails to bear fruit, its like a fixed deposit and pay off in future.

Gemini

Don’t rely on people who promise all help; try to do something on your own. Fulfil your and your family’s needs on a priority basis. A distant friend will help you. Rumours can be good for you.

Cancer

Try hard to achieve your goal. Some outside elements may try to play spoilsport but your dedication will help you overcome the crisis. Invest your money in a planned manner. Don’t get lured by any proposal that promises quick success. Learn from your past mistakes. Be careful of your personal belongings.

Leo

Lack of will power to do a particular thing may affect your reputation. Concentrate on your work responsibly. Don’t hesitate to seek advice from others in case of need. Today, the property deal is not your cup of tea. Your family deserves your attention.

Virgo

Praise your friends who stand by you. They are the pillars of your success. Be careful while dealing with strangers. Help will come from an unsavoury corner. Accept it and praise people who criticise you.

Libra

Don’t indulge in youthful frivolities. Respect and seek their blessing before doing anything. If possible take a short break from your routine life and restart with enthusiasm. Metal business is good for you but study it minutely. Try to manage your anger as it can land you in a soup.

Scorpio

Past labour will bear fruit. Minimise your spendings. Relatives are likely to pay you a visit. Workplace atmosphere will be conducive.

Sagittarius

You are likely to pass through a period of crisis. Lack of planning could affect the desired effect. Chances are high to excel in academic activities, music and art. Juniors, neighbours may be jealous of your success. Avoid pools, rivers etc.

Capricorn

Winds of change await your nod. Several people are dependant on your success. Proper planning is required because delays and obstacles may block your path. You may hear some good news from a distant relative. Investment business is good for you.

Aquarius

Mind your language. Friends may turn foe due to your rude behaviour and ego issue. You are likely to incur a heavy loss in business. Devise new strategy and goodwill to push forward your plan. You may visit your relatives.

Pisces

Time is not appropriate for romance. Show some seriousness. Politics is not your cup of tea, but maintain a friendship with others. Powerful people may not come to your help. Your family is your strength.

