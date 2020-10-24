Union Minister Prakash Javadekar on Saturday made a scathing attack on Congress president Sonia Gandhi, party leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra over the rape and murder of a 6-year-old in Hoshiarpur district of Punjab. FM Nirmala Sitharaman on Saturday slammed Congress for its "selective outrage" in wake of the alleged rape and killing.

Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar on Saturday made a scathing attack on Congress president Sonia Gandhi, party leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra over the rape and murder of a 6-year-old in Hoshiarpur district of Punjab and said that they don’t pay heed to the injustice done to women in the states ruled by their own party.

“The incident of rape and murder of 6-yr-old Dalit girl from Bihar, in Hoshiarpur’s Tanda village is very shocking. We demand strict action against culprits. Instead of going on political tours, Rahul Gandhi should visit Tanda (Punjab) and Rajasthan to take cognisance of incidents of crime against women,” Javadekar told ANI. “Neither Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi nor Priyanka Gandhi visited the family of the victim in Tanda. They do not pay heed to the injustice done to women in the states ruled by their party, but visit Hathras and other places for photo-op with the victim’s family,” he added.

Union Finance Minister and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Nirmala Sitharaman on Saturday slammed Congress for its “selective outrage” in wake of the alleged rape and killing of a six-year-old girl Hoshiarpur district of Punjab and questioned the silence of “tweet-friendly” Rahul Gandhi and asked if the incident didn’t shake the conscience of the “brother and sister who rush to every place that can help them politically.”

National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR), in a letter to Senior Superintendent of Police SSP, Hoshiarpur took cognizance about ‘half-burnt body of a minor girl who was allegedly raped and murdered on Thursday. In the letter to the SSP, NCPCR on Friday asked for an inquiry into the incident followed by a report within the next three days.

The letter also revealed that the victim was the daughter of a migrant labourer living in the same village as the two accused men. Punjab Chief Minister Captain (retired) Amarinder Singh expressed shock over the rape and murder incident and called for immediate trial and punishment of the guilty.

In the horrifying incident, a six-year-old girl was allegedly raped, killed, and later set on fire and her half-burnt body was found at home at Jalalpur village in Tanda, police said on Thursday. Two accused have been arrested by the police and further investigation is underway.

