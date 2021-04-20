The number of cases of Covid-19 reached an all-time high in India, shattering all previous single-day records. Many state-run hospitals were overwhelmed by the volume of patients and were unable to meet the demand for beds. Mumbai's BKC center runs out of vaccines.

As the number of cases of covid-19 reached an all-time high in Delhi, shattering all previous single-day records, it was discovered that many state-run hospitals were overwhelmed by the volume of patients and were unable to meet the demand for beds. Arvind Kejriwal, the Chief Minister of Delhi, has written a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, citing a shortage of ICU beds and oxygen in hospitals as a result of an increase in corona patients. In the national capital, there is an acute shortage of beds due to overcrowding in most government and private hospitals. Doctors and nurses rushed to treat Covid-19 patients in PPE kits, with many of them waiting for hours in long lines and some being in ambulances.

In Bandra’s Bhabha Hospital, a 57-year-old man dies while gasping for air in a wheelchair while waiting for an oxygen bed. Owing to a lack of oxygen, the hospital was unable to admit the man. The man, in the end, died at 2.30 p.m., four hours after they began looking for an oxygen pad.

Also, Mumbai’s BKC center runs out of vaccine is what might be considered a national Covid emergency. The BMC has stated that if vaccines are not received by Tuesday, the Centres will be closed beginning Wednesday.

Whereas in Uttar Pradesh’s Covid and non-Covid hospitals in the capital, Lucknow, seem to be crumbling. Owing to a shortage of beds and ventilators in specified hospitals, Covid patients are suffering. Patients, on the other hand, are seen standing on the road in non-Covid hospitals due to a shortage of beds. Many people have been compelled to move from one hospital to another in search of a bed. From morning to afternoon, the patient laid on stretchers outside the hospital entrance, waiting to be admitted.

In Gujarat, the Jahangirpura Masjid in Vadodara was converted into a 50-bed COVID facility in response to an increase in coronavirus cases. The mosque trustees decided to turn it into a COVID facility due to a lack of oxygen and beds, and what better month to do it than Ramadan, he said.

