States across India are facing a grim situation with Hospitals running out of beds, vaccine stock, oxygen cylinders and remdesivir injections. In what can be deemed as a national Covid emergency, Maharashtra is left with only 2 days of vaccine stock. BMC has said that if vaccines don’t come in by Tuesday, then Centres may be shut from Wednesday.

State Health Minister Rajesh Tope has said Maharastra is administering 3.5 lakh vaccinations per day with a capacity of 8 lakh vaccinations in Maharashtra. However, they have asked the Centre for 50 lakh vaccines a week. He added that people are being turned down in Maharashtra due to shortage of vaccines.

In Delhi, on the other hand, DRDO has re-opened Covid-19 facility, wherein 250 beds will be provided in the first phase. Another facility has been opened at the Commonwealth Games Village, which provides a set up of 500 beds. Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal visited this facility earlier this morning and promised that 1400-2000 beds are going to be added by April 20.

Amid the massive Covid-19 surge, the Delhi government has announced a week-long curfew today. The decision to impose a curfew comes after Delhi observed a weekend lockdown from Friday till Sunday.