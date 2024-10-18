How A Punjabi Gangster Became A Cult Figure For Immigrant Youths In Canada

Although he was killed in 1998, Johal continues to draw youths into the gang culture of Canada.

Bindy Johal was the first prominent Indo-Canadian in the mafia scene of Canada. The Punjabi gangster’s dramatic rise, extravagant lifestyle, and numerous romantic entanglements have shattered South Asian stereotypes, granting him cult status. Although he was killed in 1998, Johal continues to draw youths into the gang culture of Canada.

The spotlight turned back to gang culture recently when Ottawa accused India of “direct involvement” in serious criminal activities, including claims that Indian diplomats were collaborating with the Lawrence Bishnoi gang to target the South Asian community, particularly pro-Khalistan groups.

Historically, India has warned Canada about its gang problems, with gangs running drug cartels, extortion schemes, and murder-for-hire operations that pose threats not only to the Indian community in Canada but also to Punjab. The origins of this gang culture can be traced back to figures like Bindy Johal, who was labeled a “menace to society.”

While other Indo-Canadian gangsters existed before him, none were as notorious as Johal, known for his ruthless tactics. His lavish lifestyle captivated young boys seeking excitement, many of whom, feeling disconnected from their roots in a foreign land, viewed Johal as a kind of Robin Hood.

Bindy Johal’s Entry into the Criminal Underworld

Born in 1971 in Punjab, Bhupinder ‘Bindy’ Singh Johal moved to Vancouver, British Columbia, with his family at the age of four. His childhood was largely uneventful, but he displayed violent tendencies in high school, leading to multiple expulsions. In 1989, he assaulted a vice-principal and served a 60-day prison sentence. Subsequent run-ins with the law included vandalism and possession of a dangerous weapon.

During high school, Johal became involved with Faizal Dean and the Los Diablos gang, which was later renamed the Punjabi Mafia due to its growing Punjabi influence. After one of the gang’s leaders, Jimmy Dosanjh, was incarcerated for murder, Johal seized the opportunity to take over its cocaine operations. This led to a bloody rivalry with the Dosanjh brothers, culminating in a series of retaliatory killings.

Johal ordered Jimmy Dosanjh’s assassination in February 1994, which set off a chain of violent events, including the murder of Jimmy’s brother, Ron, two weeks later.

A Flashy Lifestyle and Cult Following

Johal quickly became a media sensation following a high-profile trial for the murder of Jimmy Dosanjh, where he was acquitted. The trial captured the attention of the Sikh community, and Johal’s notoriety grew. He embodied a hyper-masculine persona, showcasing an extravagant lifestyle filled with luxury cars and expensive properties. At the height of his career, Johal was reportedly earning between C$500,000 and C$900,000 weekly from illegal activities.

Punjabi youths, particularly second- and third-generation immigrants, began to idolize Johal. He shattered the stereotype of the submissive Indian man, presenting a hyper-masculine image that resonated with young men seeking identity and self-esteem in a foreign land.

The Infamous Legacy Continues After Death

Despite his rise, Johal’s life was cut short when he was shot dead in a Vancouver nightclub in 1998. The circumstances surrounding his murder remain unresolved, as witnesses refused to cooperate with authorities. Nevertheless, his influence endures.

Even years after his death, Johal remains a figure of fascination for many young Sikh men. His last words, “I’m still around,” have become part of his legend, contributing to his lasting appeal. Many who engaged in criminal activities in the following decade cited him as an inspiration.

As of now, British Columbia is home to an estimated 130-180 active gangs, including a significant number associated with Punjabi crime. While these gangs are not as powerful as other criminal organizations, they have created serious problems for both the Indian community in Canada and Punjab, drawing in youth who aspire to lead the same flashy lifestyle that Bindy Johal once did.