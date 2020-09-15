UP CM Yogi Adityanath on Monday announced the decision to rename the under-construction Mughal Museum in Agra after Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, the chief minister's office said in a statement.

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday announced the decision to rename the under-construction Mughal Museum in Agra after Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, the chief minister’s office said in a statement. Chief Minister made it clear that his government always nurtured the nationalist ideology and anything which smacks of a subservient mentality will be done away with.

CM Yogi said while reviewing the developmental works in Agra division that how can our heroes be Mughals, the very name of Shivaji would invoke a feeling of nationalism and self-esteem.

The CM directed to complete remaining works in Agra Smart City Project and asserted that this project is among the priorities of his government and should be taken up with the same urgency. He also asked to expedite the Metro and Airport projects of Agra and said that no project should suffer due to want of money and he would personally speak to the Centre if any requirement of money arises. He said that the AMRUT and JNNURM schemes should also be given impetus.

An official release said that out of a total of 19 works under the Agra Smart City project, four had been completed while 15 were in progress, the time-line of every work was prepared and all those works would be completed by August 2021.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath was reviewing the projects worth over Rs 10 crore and other mega developmental projects of Agra division comprising Agra, Firozabad, Mainpuri and Mathura districts.

