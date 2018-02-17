Shiva Sena spokesperson has hit out against Prime Minister Narendra Modi for failing to deliver on his promise of corruption. She accused him of letting the scamsters like Lalit Modi, Nirav Modi and Vijay Mallya flee the country under his nose. Her comments came in the wake of Rs 11,400 crore PNB bank fraud case.

When Punjab National Bank (PNB) scam surfaced, it sent shockwaves to every person from every walk of life across the country because it has ‘some’ Rs 11,400 crore at stake and according to some reports, it has the potential to go as high as Rs 30,000 crore. The PNB fraud case is being seen as the biggest banking fraud in the history of the country. It has not only brought two political giants the Indian National Congress and the Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) at loggerheads, but every politicking entity is demanding answers and actions from the ruling government.

There has been a lot of to-and-fro of potshots from Congress and BJP against each other and now Shiv Sena has joined the bandwagon. Manisha Kayande, spokesperson of Shiv Sena, on Saturday ridiculed Prime Minister Narendra Modi and asked what is happening under the NDA regime. She also slammed the government for letting the unchecked scams happen under their nose and the present dispensation proving ineffective in nabbing the scamsters.

While speaking to media, Kayande said, “(Narendra) Modi ji ne sapna dikhaya tha ‘Na khaunga na khane dunga’, logon ne isiliye bhar ke vote diye. Par ye kya ho raha hai? Saamanya aadmi aaj bank se darta hai aur Lalit Modi, Nirav Modi, Vijay Mallya sab bhaag gaye, sarkar ki naak ne neeche se.” (People gave their votes to Modi because he promised them that neither he will do any corrupt practices nor he will let them happen. But what is really happening? A common man is afraid of banks today while people like Lalit Modi, Nirav Modi and Vijay Mallya have escaped from right under the nose of the government.)

Manisha Kayande has been vocal against PM Modi and his government in the past as well. Post Narendra Modi’s speech at the Motion of Thanks on President Ram Nath Kovind’s address on February 7, Kayande slammed the Prime Minister saying that it is time for him to speak about his government schemes and that people don’t want to hear his criticism of Congress all the time.