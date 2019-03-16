India, Myanmar forces jointly destroy NSCN-K, Arakan Army terrorist camps on eastern border: Indian forces in coordination with Myanmar Army conducted a joint operation on February 17, 2019, on the Indo-Myanmar border and destroyed several terrorist camps of Arakan Army. The joint military operation was completed on March 2, 2019.

India, Myanmar forces jointly destroy NSCN-K, Arakan Army terrorist camps on eastern border: The security of both India and Myanmar conducted a joint military operation to flush out terrorists on the eastern border, recently. The Arakan Army, a Rakhine insurgent group in Myanmar, and the banned NSCN-K faction were on the security forces’ target. The joint military operation is the third military action against terrorists after the success of Surgical Strike 2.0 and Indian Air Force strike on terrorist camps in Pakistan’s Balakot. The recent attack on terrorists has been termed Surgical Strikes 3.0.

Though, the real motive of the Arakan Rohingya Salvation Army’s (ARSA) movement towards Indian side is unclear, Indian security establishment and the ruling BJP government fear the presence of heavily-armed terrorists may pose a serious security threat to the Kaladan multi-modal transit transport project. The ARSA was created by Pakistan’s Lashkar-e-Toiba and has links with Jamaat-ul-Mujahideen in Bangladesh and the Indian Mujahideen in India.

India entered into a framework agreement with Myanmar in April 2008 to facilitate implementation of the project which is being viewed as India’s gateway to Southeast Asia. On completion, the US$484 million project will link the eastern Indian seaport of Kolkata with Sittwe seaport in Rakhine State, Myanmar by sea.

Here are details how both India and Myanmar jointly destroy NSCN-K, Arakan Army terrorist camps on eastern border:

2) Personnel of the Assam Rifles, Indian Army and special forces had been assigned the task. The forces used sophisticated surveillance equipment in the operation.

3) During the raids, which lasted for over two weeks, all the camps and the makeshift arrangements of Arakan Army were completely destroyed, officials claimed

4) Indian and Myanmar armies deployed additional troops along the international border ahead of the coordinated operation. Security was beefed up along the border from Nagaland and Manipur to ensure that the insurgents do not cross over to the Indian side.

5) Indian forces did not cross the border and only extended logistic support to the Myanmar Army. They helped the Myanmarese Army by providing them with real-time intelligence.

6) The officials refused to provide details regarding the number of terrorists killed in the operations.

7) Military officials claimed the action averted a possible threat to the ambitious Kaladan transit and transport project considered key for improving the connectivity in the Northeast.

8) Myanmar Army has taken more than a dozen leaders of the NSCN-K faction, the banned Naga insurgent group that is responsible for several terrorist attacks on the Indian Army, into custody after the operation at their base at Taga in Sagaing Division of Myanmar in February 2019.

9) Some members of the Arakan Army started moving towards south Myanmar after the coordinated military strikes, Indian agencies claimed. The members of the Arakan Army had moved close to the international border along Mizoram.

10) Arakan Army members had set up at least 8-10 camps across the international border with India in the Rakhine state of Myanmar, starting in 2017. The camps were located along the Mizoram-Myanmar border.

