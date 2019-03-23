How Khamosh Shatrughan Sinha launched a blitzkrieg against the BJP: Shatrughan Sinha was denied Lok Sabha ticket for his involvement in anti-party activities. The BJP has fielded Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad from Patna Sahib against the actor. Disgruntled BJP leader, who is a vocal critic of the BJP leadership and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, may fight the upcoming polls from Patna Sahib on a Congress ticket. The NDA released a list of 39 candidates for all the 40 Lok Sabha seats in Bihar.

How Khamosh Shatrughan Sinha launched a blitzkrieg against BJP: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Saturday denied a party ticket to outspoken rebel MP Shatrughan Sinha for his involvement in anti-party activities. The BJP has now fielded Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad from Patna Sahib against the actor. Sinha’s proximity to several Opposition leaders including Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief Lalu Prasad Yadav’s younger son Tejashwi Yadav and Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav had not gone down well with the BJP leadership.

Apart from that, Sinha rubbed salt in the wound by criticising the party leadership and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on social media and TV interviews. His activities show that Sinha had apparently got wind of being shown the door by the BJP and took steps to strengthen his position in the Opposition camp slowly but not silently.

By the way Sir in a very sudden, unprepared & defiant mood you addressed the Chowkidars of the Nation, (so called 25 lakh..don't know the basis of this figure, why not 21? 2.5?) May not have gone down well with the people & the Chowkidars, whose conditions aren't desirable, — Shatrughan Sinha (@ShatruganSinha) March 21, 2019

On March 15, 2019, without mentioning Prime Minister Modi in his tweet, the rebel BJP leader said that he would not be working under Modi anymore. Sinha tweeted an Urdu verse which said: Mohabbat karne wale kam na honge, teri mehfil mein lekin ham na honge (You may have no dearth of admirers, but I won’t be among them).

On March 19, Sinha questioned PM Modi if the Opposition-led Mahagathbandhan (the Grand Alliance which comprises the Congress and more than 20 other parties) is ‘Mahamilawat’, what should people call the NDA-led alliance which comprises of more than 40 parties.

Happy Holi to you, Sirji. Once again I'll remind you politely buth firmly that don't get into the sting of the operations of #Chowkidar. The more you are defensive of Chowkidar, the more the Nation will be reminded of unanswered questions & the Rafale deal which people — Shatrughan Sinha (@ShatruganSinha) March 21, 2019

On Thursday, he wished Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Holi and cautioned him that the public will be reminded of “unanswered questions” if he targets the Congress’s chowkidar campaign. He wrote: Happy Holi to you, Sirji. Once again I’ll remind you politely but firmly that don’t get into the sting of the operations of #Chowkidar. The more you are defensive of Chowkidar, the more the Nation will be reminded of unanswered questions and the Rafale deal which people have been very desperate to know.

On October 30, 2018, in an exclusive interview to television channel, Sinha had said if former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi been alive today, he would have been in the Congress Party. On being questioned if he has learnt anything good from Modi, Sinha said Indian scriptures say we must learn from everyone, including Ravana (pointing at the photograph of PM Modi). Then, Sinha had described his relationship with the BJP as “sweet and sour”.

Sinha said the BJP had enjoyed a democratic phase under former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, but the current regime (Modi govt) was “more of a dictatorship, where decisions like demonetisation are taken and implemented in the middle of the night”. Sinha had also agreed with the Opposition view that the government has completely decimated institutions like the CBI and the Supreme Court.

Sinha has represented his native Patna Sahib as a BJP MP for two consecutive terms. He had won 2014 Lok Sabha elections on a BJP ticket. The disgruntled BJP leader, who is a vocal critic of the BJP leadership and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, may fight the upcoming polls from Patna Sahib on a Congress ticket, reports say. Sinha will join the Congress on March 24 in New Delhi in the presence of UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi and party president Rahul Gandhi, the reports add.

Sirji, more than 20 parties according to you is 'Mahamilawat. And you have more than 40 parties supporting you! What would or should people call it? 'Mahagirawat'?

What is right for Peter, should be right for Paul no, Sir? Nonetheless it is high time & right time if you could — Shatrughan Sinha (@ShatruganSinha) March 19, 2019

The Narendra Modi-led NDA released its second list of 39 candidates for all the 40 Lok Sabha seats in Bihar at the state BJP office on Saturday. BJP general secretary Bhupender Yadav told reporters the candidate list was finalised by BJP president Amit Shah, Janata Dal United president Nitish Kumar and Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) leader Ram Vilas Paswan.

Since you still are our Hon'ble PM of the Nation, I'm still with you…

However, wishing you lots of love, luck, best wishes & of course a very colourful Holi to you & through you the entire Nation. Jai Hind! — Shatrughan Sinha (@ShatruganSinha) March 21, 2019

