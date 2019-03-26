The writer, who wishes to remain anonymous, speaks of his connection with Delhi's Umeed Home For Boys since his childhood and speaks on Project Prudence, its genesis and how it changed lives at the orphanage.

The seeds of social sustainability and respect for others were sown in the author when he was a child as his parents used to take him to Umeed Home For Boys. As a result, his relationship with the organisation grew from then on. With time, this bond with the orphanage inspired the writer to contribute for the organisation in such a way that it would not only make the children’s lives enjoyable and comfortable, but also healthier and safe.

During his visits to the orphanage, the writer noticed a very rate of injuries among children when they played at the ground, which was just rocks and dust. Even with a nurse at the orphanage, the children would fall sick as they slept on the cement floor. These reasons motivated the writer to find a solution to improve the lives of the children at Umeed.

Thus, the Prudence Project was born. The word prudence is the quality of acting with or showing care and with a thought for the future. The writer said this fits with the aim of the project: an initiative to support the children and promote environmental sustainability.

In order to prevent the children from being susceptible to respiratory diseases (due to dust) and bone, muscle injuries, he installed 100 per cent recycled interlocking rubber tiles across the playground. Rubber is the ideal material for this purpose as it is not only recycled but also durable in harsh weather, easy to maintain and most importantly, prevents injuries and illnesses that the children were prone to.

Every person deserves and looks forward to a good night’s sleep, and it pained the writer to see that the children at Umeed were deprived of that. So, the writer got same recycled rubber matting installed in the dormitory where the children slept on the hard cement floor, which became extremely cold in the winters and led to illnesses. Now, the recycled rubber not only protects them from the cold but also provides them soft cushioning. The matting is removable, so it can be dismantled in summer and re-installed again in winter.

After a few months of the completion of this project, the writer says the rate of bone and muscle injuries and respiratory diseases have decreased substantially. Also, the number of illnesses due to the cold weather was at an all-time low this winter, according to a supervisor at the orphanage. This is an example of the utility and versatility of recycled material.

The writer turned to recycled material after reading about Global Recycling Day in October 2018 and learned about the organisation’s efforts to promote use of recycled material and help people understand its importance and significance to restore the future of this planet. The writer is proud to say the Prudence Project is the first of his small contribution towards this global initiative, and hopes this inspires and encourages people to take strides towards sustainability and a better future for our planet.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App

Read More