India’s largest bank, SBI has reportedly leaked account details of millions of its account holders after it forgot to secure a key server containing the information. It’s being said that information related to bank balance, bank account number and other personal details of account holders were leaked.

The news was first reported in Techcrunch highlighting that the bank had not protected the server with a password, allowing anyone who knew where to look to access the data on millions of customers information.

According to reports, it’s not clear for how long the server was left unprotected but the Techcrunch story says it was fixed. So far, the SBI has not come out to clarify on the issue.

However, what’s interesting to note is that the unsecured server was part of SBI Quick, which as per the Bank’s website says it’s a MISSED CALL BANKING service wherein you can get your Account Balance, Mini Statement and more just by giving a Missed Call or sending an SMS with pre-defined keywords to pre-defined mobile numbers.

But what seems to be a critical oversight on the part of SBI is from the fact that SBI Quick connects its customer’s phone number with his/her account as well. Therefore, the data leaked from the SBI server has the possibility of being tapped by identity thieves or scammers to cheat money from customer’s bank accounts.

