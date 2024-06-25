How Sanjay Gandhi Led 'Nasbandi' Campaign Amid Emergency Era? Dark Days Of Democracy

Several Indian Intelligents has always shown concern about the overpopulation of the country that is linked to impacting economic development.

Amid the era of emergency, the son of former prime minister Indira Gandhi, Sanjay Gandhi, started what many called a “gruesome campaign” to sterilize impoverished men during the 1975 Emergency, when civil freedoms were suspended. There were tales of police encircling entire villages and essentially pulling the men to the operating room.

In the campaign launched, a lumpsum of about 6.2 million Indian men were pulled out for Sterilization (A process where all forms of microbial life are destroyed or eliminated).

India has concentrated its population control efforts on women since family planning became popular in the 1970s, despite the fact that sterilisations are simpler on men, according to specialists. It could be the case that women are thought to be less prone to protest.

The Begenning Of Sterilization

Expert demographer R A Gopalswami projected that India’s population, which was estimated to be 361 million in 1951, would increase by about 500,000 people year. He thought that even with millions of tons of imports, India will always be unable to meet its food needs at this rate. Gopalswami’s approach involved widespread sterilization, which had never been attempted before, at least not on this magnitude, in any other nation.

Responding to the decision the government launched the National Family Planning Programme in 1952. This campaign involved awareness campaigns and monetary incentives for getting sterilised. However, this wasn’t an easy task, as some believed that it would lead to a loss of sex drive whereas others feared death.

Amid this the word ‘Nasbandi’ (vasectomy) became synonymous with emergency. Several people ran off to avoid sterilisation.

As 1972 witnessed below average rainfall followed by 1973 holding food crisis, population control was a crucial stance to address the challenge. Sanjay Gandhi, who held no official position yet held an influential decision maker in the government.

As there is no acurate data on the campaign, the estimates works. Yet, whatever the extent, there is no doubt that nasbandi played a crucial role in Indira Gandhi’s 1977 defeat. In the northern states where the campaign was most actively conducted, such as Uttar Pradesh and Bihar, Congress’s vote share plummeted; in contrast, it performed considerably better in the southern states, which were largely spared.

Also Read: Dark Days Of Democracy: BJP Attacks Opposition On 50th Anniversary of Emergency

Show Full Article