Rahul Gandhi has slammed PM Narendra Modi ahead of US event. Asking him howdy economy, the Congress scion took a jibe at the prime minister claiming the condition of economy was not quite well.

Howdy economy: Rahul Gandhi slams PM Narendra Modi ahead of US event: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the economic slowdown currently prevailing in the country. While referring to the Howdy Modi event, which is scheduled to take place in Houston on September 22, the Congress scion tweeted “Howdy economy doin’, Mr Modi? Ain’t too good it seems”. Prime Minister Modi will address the Indian diaspora in Houston at the Howdy Modi event along with US President Donald Trump.

For the past few weeks, the key opposition leaders have been targetting the Narendra Modi govt over the slowdown of the economy. Congress has also been criticising the BJP for its mismanagement when it comes to handling the economy.

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra also lambasted Narendra Modi government over the state of the economy, saying that the trust of investors was shaken while the foundation of economic investment was cracked. Calling the slowdown a speed breaker, Vadra said that the BJP should stop denying the truth as it would help it making the country an economic superpower.

A few days back, Rahul Gandhi had targetted the BJP over manipulating news cycles and selling propaganda. In a tweet, he asked the BJP to come up with a concrete plan to fix the economy. He had also suggested that the government could start by acknowledging the problem currently prevailing in the country.

