Howdy Modi event in Houston: Hoardings have been put up near the NRG Stadium in Houston where Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address 50,000 Indian-Americans on September 22, 2019. A car-rally was also organised in Houston today, ahead of the 'Howdy-Modi' event.

Howdy Modi event in Houston: Hurricane Imelda may play spoilsport on Howdy, Modi! event which is scheduled to be held in Houston on September 22, reports said. The National Weather Service predicted Imelda could bring more rain to parts of Arkansas, Louisiana and Texas. At least three people died and 500 rescued from floodwaters in a single 36-hour period in Harris County due to Hurricane Imelda. The storm made landfall as a tropical storm near Freeport on Tuesday and dropped a staggering 40 inches of rain in southeast Texas. Governor Greg Abbott has declared a state of emergency for 13 counties in southeastern Texas.

Meanwhile, hoardings have been put up near the NRG Stadium in Houston where Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address 50,000 Indian-Americans on September 22, 2019. A car-rally was also organised in Houston today, ahead of the Howdy, Modi! event. The stage is all set at the NRG Stadium for the event on Sunday where Modi is going to address the Indian diaspora. Earlier, US President Donald Trump had said that he would see Prime Minister Narendra Modi and meet with India and Pakistan.

#WATCH USA: A car-rally was organised in Houston today, ahead of the 'Howdy-Modi' event on September 22.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday embarked on a seven-day-trip (from September 21-27) to the US to boost bilateral ties and present India as a vibrant land of opportunities. He will have a stopover at Germany for a short time span before flying to New York. In New York, he will interact with CEOs of leading energy companies besides attending the Howdy, Modi! event in and addressing 74th session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York. Apart from that, the PM will hold talks with US President Donald Trump for the fourth time and review ties between the US and India.

India’s Permanent Representative to United Nations, Syed Akbaruddin in New York said terrorism has and will be a major factor in India‘s foreign policy orientation because it affects our people in ways which very few external influences do.

This year has seen two very important multilateral developments in terms of countering terrorism – for the first time, the UNSC condemned the Pulwama terrorist attack against our soldiers and the UN Sanctions Committee listed Masood Azhar as a designated terrorist, Akbaruddin said.

Akbaruddin also said the focus of the event that the PM will participate in at the UN is on ‘Countering terrorist narratives and violent extremists through internet and cyberspace’.

Speaking on Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan’s speech on Kashmir in UNGA, Akbaruddin said many people use their 30 minutes of global attention in the ways they want but people remember them for what they are and anachronisms do not conform to the global norm.

