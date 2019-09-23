Prime Minister Narendra Modi said being an ordinary man, he works on the instructions of 130 crore Indians. PM Modi congratulated the organisers and people who attended the event.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday made a veiled jibe at Pakistan over terrorism and organizing protests in Kashmir after the abrogation of Article 370. He said the attacks including 9/11 in the United States or 26/11 in Mumbai, where are the conspirators found? Time has come for a decisive battle against terrorism and those who encourage terrorism. He said the Article 370 had deprived people of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh of development. Terrorist and separatist elements were misusing the situation. Now after abrogation, people there have got equal rights.

PM Modi said the mega event is called Howdy and Modi is nothing alone. He said he is an ordinary person working on the instructions of 130 crore Indians. He said the giant human surge is not limited to arithmetic. today, India is witnessing a new history being made and new chemistry too.

Addressing the Indian diaspora at the ‘Howdy, Modi’ event, PM Narendra Modi said the energy at the NRG stadium is a proof of India-US synergy. He said India is proud of sharing a stage with US President Donald Trump.

He also congratulated the organizers of the event. While apologizing the people who turned back, PM Modi said a large number of people had registered for this event and thousands had to be turned back because of a lack of space. He said in the last five years, 130 crore Indians have achieved things which on one could have even imagined, thus India is aiming high and are achieving higher.

PM Modi said that India offers cheapest data rates with low costs and is providing every kind of facility to the people. He said the government has made easy task for the taxpayers to pay their taxes.

PM Modi: For us 'ease of living' is as important as 'ease of doing business' and for that empowerment is important.When the common citizen is empowered then the nation moves forward on the path of social and economic development. #HowdyModi

Earlier in the day, PM Narendra Modi met leaders of the energy sector in the US with a focus on working together for energy security and expanding mutual investment opportunities. He had also met members of the Sikh community who handed him a memorandum. PM Narendra Modi also met a delegation of Kashmiri Pandits, who supported BJP government for scrapping Article 370.

The Howdy Modi event on Sunday at the NRG Football Stadium in Houston is the largest gathering ever for an Indian leader visiting the US. US President Trump’s presence marks a new milestone, Modi had said that this would be the first time a US President is attending an Indian-American community event with Modi.

