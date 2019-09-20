Ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's much-anticipated address in Houston on the occasion of Howdy Modi event, here's a small guide for the viewers on where and when to watch the event in India.

Howdy Modi Houston: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address over 50,000 Indian-Americans at an event at the NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas on September 22. Howdy Modi, the event has already garnered much hype in India as it is the third such mega event hosted by the US since Narendra Modi became the prime minister for the first time back in 2014. US President Donald Trump will also attend the event as a special gesture. It has been speculated that his presence will mark the bond between the two countries.

Prime Minister Modi will address the people during the session “Shared Dreams, Bright Future” in which he would focus on the India-US relationship and the success of Indian-Americans. In his week-long itinerary, which would commence from September 21 till September 27, PM Modi will take part in different events.

On September 21, he will land Houston and soon be meeting CEOs of 16 US energy companies later in the day. The next day he will address the Howdy Modi event. The event will take place at 8:30 pm IST (10 am local time). He is also scheduled to address the annual United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) session on September 27 at around 7.30 pm IST.

When and where to watch HOWDY MODI?

The prime minister will be addressing the event at around 8:30 pm IST. His address will be telecasted on almost every news channel but for the fastest coverage, you can switch to NewsX. Apart from that, the event will also be telecasted live on the YouTube, Twitter and Facebook pages of the NewsX. Besides that, you can click on the below-mentioned LIVE TV link on the day of the event.

The official Twitter and YouTube page of PM Modi and the BJP could also run the live on their respective handles, however, no such announcement has veen officially made yet.

https://www.newsx.com/live-tv/newsx-live-tv-watch-online-india-news/

