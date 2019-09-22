Howdy Modi: PM Narendra Modi will be seen attending the Howdy Modi event today in the US with President Donal Trump. Ahead of that, members of the Sikh community living in Houston thanked Modi for the decisions made for them including the Kartarpur Corridor and also presented a memorandum to the Prime Minister.

Members of Sikh Community also presented a memorandum to PM, who is on US tour for a week and requested him to look after other issues like the 1984 Sikh Genocide, Anand Marriage Act, Indian Constitution’s Article 25, Visa and passport renewal of asylees and others.

As per reports, a Commissioner named Avinder Chawla, from Arvin, California said they have submitted a memorandum and are grateful to Modi Ji for the decisions taken for Sikh Community. They also thanked him for the decision made on the Kartarpur Corridor. President Donald Trump will meet PM Modi at the Howdy Modi event and it shows how important PM is, the Commissioner added.

The Prime Minister was also seen interacting with the Sikh community members. One of the members of Sikh community called Modi a tiger who has taken bold steps for the country and the Sikh community living in America are super proud because of the Howdy Modi event taking place in the US.

The interaction between PM and Sikh community happened ahead of the prestigious Howdy Modi event. The event will start today from 8:30 pm and Modi will be welcomed by US President. More than 50,000 Indian Americans will be seen attending the event.

